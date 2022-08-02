Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP

It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris.

In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

Adds George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS: “A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our studio for a long time. It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

The new show’s additional voice cast will be announced at a later date. The live-action series, which aired four four seasons (2005–2009) on UPN and The CW, starred Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) as young Chris, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Chris’ father Julius, and Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood) as Chris’ mother Rochelle. Additional stars included Tequan Richmond (General Hospital), Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest) and Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb).

Rock will executive-produce the series alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky.