Elisabeth Moss to Star in Hulu Thriller From Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to headline The Veil, a limited series thriller from FX Productions that hails from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo) and will stream on Hulu.

Knight will pen the series and executive-produce it alongside Moss, Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler and Lindsey McManus.

Described as a “gripping thriller,” The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. “One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost,” says the synopsis.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” Knight said in a statement. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

FX original programming chief Nick Grad said, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role. Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

In addition to her roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and of course Mad Men, Moss’ TV credits include Shining Girls, Top of the Lake and The West Wing.