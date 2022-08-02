Atlanta: Donald Glover Calls Final Season the 'Most Grounded' Yet — Watch Trailer, Get Premiere Date

In the wake of the series’ unorthodox, experimental European-set third season, Atlanta will be wading in more traditional storytelling waters for its fourth and final season, which will make its two-episode FX debut on Thursday, Sept. 15 (watch trailer above).

Calling Season 4 “the most grounded season” to date” at the Television Critics. Assoc. summer press tour on Tuesday, series creator/star Donald Glover elaborated that the final 10 episodes “explores people more than ever before, [because] we’re right now living in a time where we don’t give people the benefit of the doubt.”

Per the official Season 4 logline, Season 4 finds Earn (Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) “back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?”

Season 3’s bevy of standalone episodes — which left Atlanta‘s main trio on the sidelines for half the season — polarized fans. But “even if it feels chaotic and random, I think there is some intention behind it,” executive producer Stefani Robinson previously explained to TVLine.

Glover has “said that each season is like an album,” Robinson added. “I think that’s a great way to look at the Atlanta seasons. Each episode has something to do with one another, but can also feel like its own singular thing… They play against each other and inform each other.” She sees that final scene with the framed photo as “closing the chapter” on Season 3’s story: “It’s very eerie, but I think a great bookend.”