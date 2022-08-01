TVLine Items: Weakest Link Renewed, CMA Awards Hosts and More

NBC is not saying “goodbye” to Weakest Link, instead handing the game show a supersized renewal for Season 3.

The reboot’s upcoming run will consist of 20 episodes versus the second season’s 13 count. Jane Lynch will return to host and executive-produce the program, which is based on BBC Studios’ iconic British quiz show.

Production on Season 3 is slated to begin this fall.

* Singer Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.

* Showtime has given a pilot order to the comedy Mason, created by and starring Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who will executive-produce alongside pilot directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope). The project, based on Min’s real-life experiences, is described as “a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as ‘Mason,’ seeking connection in a loud world.”

* WOW – Women of Wrestling will premiere in syndication the weekend of Sept. 17.

* Milo Manheim (the Zombies franchise) will star opposite Peyton List in the Paramount+ YA drama School Spirits (working title), playing “a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* E!’s original romantic comedy movie Married By Mistake (working title) will star Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Blair Penner (Van Helsing) and Anthony Konechny (Animal Kingdom, Supergirl), per Deadline.

* Peacock has released a trailer for Everything I Know About Love, a dramedy series from writer/creator Dolly Alderton, premiering Thursday, Aug. 25:

