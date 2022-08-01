TV Stars Back at Work: On-Set Photos From #OneChicago, New Amsterdam, Ghosts, NCIS, The Resident and More

Now that it’s the thick of summer, that means many of our favorite broadcast shows are back on set, filming new episodes as the fall TV season nears. And lucky for us, their stars are sharing on-set snapshots on social media, hinting at what fans can expect once the hiatus is over.

Per tradition, TVLine has gathered photos from the casts and crews of shows such as Ghosts, Nancy Drew, The Resident and many more as they return to work. The candid images mark excited first days of production, costar reunions and wardrobe fittings. You’ll also get a sneak peek at the final season of New Amsterdam and an on-location shoot for S.W.A.T.

Plus, our annual roundup includes behind-the-scenes images from TV’s biggest franchises: #OneChicago, the NCISes, the FBIs and more crossover action between Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. And it’s not just broadcast faves that are shooting new episodes; some streaming and cable series are also currently rolling on their upcoming seasons.

Browse our gallery of back-to-work photos and make sure to bookmark this page for updates. Then hit the comments to tell us which returning shows you’re most excited to see back on your TV.