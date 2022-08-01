Andor Delayed: Disney+ Announces New Premiere Date for Rogue One Prequel — Plus, Watch Full Trailer

Disney+’s newest Star Wars series is arriving later than scheduled. Star Wars TV Status Report: The Latest on Lando, Ahsoka and 6 Others

In dropping the full trailer for Andor, its 12-episode Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna (reprising his role as Cassian Andor), the streamer announced that the series will now premiere Wednesday, September 21. Andor was previously slated to debut on Aug. 31.

Perhaps to help soften the blow of the nearly one month delay, Disney+ will be dropping the first three episodes on Sept. 21.

Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on the title character’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. “It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue,” says the official synopsis, “where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Set as it is well ahead of the events of Rogue One, “You’re not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning,” Luna said at Star Wars Celebration back in May. “I cannot wait for you to meet him!”

Andor started production back in November 2020 and at one point was earmarked for a 2021 release, until COVID-related days pushed back the timetable. At Star Wars Celebration, it was detailed that Season 1’s 12 episodes will be set five years prior to Rogue One and span a year in time, whereas Season 2 (another 12 episodes) will cover the remaining four years.

In addition to Luna, the cast includes Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Fiona Shaw, (Killing Eve), Kyle Soller (Poldark) and Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven), while Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her Rogue Onerole as Mon Mothma, the former Republic senator who eventually helped found the Rebel Alliance.

The new trailer also confirms the longstanding rumor that Forest Whitaker will be back as Saw Gerrera.