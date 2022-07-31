Pat Carroll Dead at 95: Emmy Winner Voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Actress and Emmy winner Pat Carroll, the voice of The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula, has died, our sister site Deadline reports. She was 95.

Carroll, who was also a Grammy winner, died at her home in Cape Cod, Mass. Saturday while recovering from pneumonia.

Best known by modern audiences for voicing the popular Disney villain, Carroll was a frequent film and TV actress who began her work in the late 1940s. She was seen on The Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, The Red Skelton Hour, Getting Together, Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, E.R. and more.

In 1957, she won a Best Supporting Actress Emmy for her performance of various characters in Caesar’s Hour. She was nominated (but didn’t win) the following year, as well. In 1996, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Special for The Royale, in which she voiced the character Mildred Wak.

Her voice-acting career extended far beyond The Little Mermaid, including characters in other animated fare like Pound Puppies, Galaxy High School, Foofur and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.