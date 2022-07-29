TVLine Items: Max Headroom Reboot, CODA Star's Disney+ Series and More

Max Headroom is plotting its return to TV: A reboot of the satirical science fiction series, which ran on ABC for two seasons from 1987-88, is in development at AMC Networks, our sister site Deadline reports.

Original series star Matt Frewer is attached to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. The ABC drama was set in a futuristic dystopia ruled by an oligarchy of television networks.

Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell will serve as writer/showrunner on the project, which is being produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Troy Kotsur (CODA) is attached to star in a potential Disney+ series based on the California School for the Deaf Riverside (CSDR) football team, our sister site Variety reports. The actor would play the team’s coach in the project, which is in the development stage.

* HBO Max and Hulu will share co-exclusive streaming rights to complete seasons of Abbott Elementary, with Season 1 the ABC comedy hitting HBO Max on Saturday, Aug. 20.

* AMC+ has renewed the suspense thriller Moonhaven for a second season, ahead of the Thursday, Aug. 4 release of its Season 1 finale. Season 2 will premiere on AMC+ in 2023.

* FXX has released a trailer for Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito, and premiering Thursday, Aug. 25:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Lucy’s School, a new Peanuts special celebrating educators and premiering Friday, Aug. 12:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?