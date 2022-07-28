Los Espookys (Finally) Gets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

More than three years after being renewed, HBO’s bilingual comedy Los Espookys has a premiere date and a teaser trailer. Missing Shows, Found: The Latest on Warrior, Avenue 5 and More

Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres, the series’ six-episode sophomore run will kick off on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11/10c, the cabler at long last announced.

Los Espookys follows a group of friends who turn their shared passion for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to clients who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just a part of daily life. The cast includes co-creators Armisen, Fabrega and Torres, plus Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco.

Season 2 finds Renaldo (played by Velasco), the titular businesses’ charismatic leader and gore enthusiast, haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Ciangherotti) enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo.

Elsewhere, Úrsula’s well-meaning sister Tati (Fabrega) is adjusting to her life as a newlywed while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo’s ominous best friend, Andrés (Torres) tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed.

Season 2’s returning recurring players include José Pablo Minor as Juan Carlos, River L. Ramirez as Sonia, Giannina Fruttero as Beatriz, Carmen Gloria Bresky as Mayor Teresa Lobos, Eudora Peterson as Krissy, while returning guest stars include Greta Titelman as Ambassador Melanie Gibbons, Spike Einbinder as Sombra Del Agua (Water’s Shadow), and Sam Taggart as JJ.

New recurring cast includes Martine Gutierrez as Karina, while Kim Petras, Isabella Rosellini and Yalitza Aparicio will guest-star.