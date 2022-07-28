TVLine Items: Locke & Key Trailer, Phylicia Rashad to Good Fight and More

Locke & Key is opening up the door to its third and final season in a newly released trailer.

The show’s swan song finds the Locke family uncovering “more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys,” per the official synopsis.

The final eight episodes drop Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Netflix.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us, The Cosby Show) will recur during The Good Fight‘s sixth and final season as the calm, brilliant leader of a stealthy resistance movement, our sister site Deadline reports.

* PBS has renewed Miss Scarlet and The Duke for Season 3, premiering Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 8/7c; Season 2 debuts Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 pm. In other PBS news, All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 will premiere Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 9 pm.

* Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe, will be available to stream for free on Friday, Nov. 4 on The Roku Channel.

* Starz has released a trailer for The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) as the nefarious Catherine de Medici and premiering Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 pm:

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Making the Cut Season 3, premiering Friday, Aug. 19:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?