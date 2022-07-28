Harley Quinn Season 3 Reveals 'Fix' for Nixed Batman/Catwoman Oral Sex

The following contains spoilers of a sort for Harley Quinn Season 3, Episode 3.

One of Harley Quinn‘s early Season 3 episodes reveals that Batman — who, per DC, “absolutely cannot” be shown performing oral sex — instead gives very mediocre foot massages.

In a June 2021 interview with Variety, the adult animated series’ co-creators, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, shared that DC had nixed a Season 3 scene that depicted one of its legacy characters bestowing some highly specific special attention upon another.

“We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that,’” Halpern told Variety. “So we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

So, how does Bat (voiced by Diedrich Bader) seek to satisfy Cat (Sanaa Lathan) instead…?

The HBO Max series released Season 3’s first three episodes on Thursday, and in the latter, titled “The 83rd Annual Villy Awards,” Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) accidentally blows up the gang’s latest hangout, so they temporarily relocate to Selina Kyle’s lavish penthouse apartment, seeing as its owner is busy spending time at the mansion of her new, unnamed beau.

When Ivy goes to FaceTime Selina and inquire about the new man in her life, Selina half-heartedly reports, “He’s… fine,” as viewers realize that said fella is Batman/Bruce Wayne. Switching to Selina’s POV, we see Batman nestled between the villainess’ legs, gamely rubbing one of her feet.

“Shall I continue…?” the smiling Dark Knight asks. Selina lets out a disinterested sigh and responds, “It’s not worth it.” (Holy harshness, Batman!)

Voice cast member Bader had some fun alluding to the DC-dictated switcheroo, tweeting the foot massage screenshot with the caption, “What makes a hero? Find out in the new season of @DCHarleyQuinn.”

Now, mind you, this neutered Bat/Cat scene is part of the same Season 3 that opens with porno versions of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy feverishly engaging in oral sex, and which will later showcase an orgy involving the Court of Owls.

Elsewhere in the third episode of Season 3 (ACTUAL SPOILERS ALERT!), an overexcited Harley and a reluctant Ivy attended the titular Villy Awards, where Harley hoped to clinch the Best Couple prize from the newly out Riddler and Clock King (who is not to be confused with the villain who dresses like a rooster), while Clayface morphed into filmmaker James Gunn to take a meeting with Billy Bob Thornton, star of the Thomas Wayne biopic, only to unwittingly play a role in the Academy Award winner’s decapitation.

What did you think of the Bat and the Cat’s cooled-down coupling?