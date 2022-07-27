TVLine Items: Kung Fu Adds CW Vets, Norman Lear Birthday Special and More

Kung Fu has recruited a pair of familiar CW faces: Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) and Ben Levin (Legacies) will recur during the show’s third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Rhodes — who portrayed Sheriff Jody Mills on Supernatural — will play Carrie, the representative of a restaurant investment group that takes an interest in Harmony Dumplings. Levin (aka Legacies‘ Jed), meanwhile, will take on the role of Bo, a barista/vigilante whose extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky and her siblings.

Kung Fu returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c on The CW.

* Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, a special featuring TBA celebrity guests and musical performances to celebrate the prolific storyteller’s 100th birthday, will air Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 pm on ABC.

* Netflix’s Thai Cave Rescue miniseries, chronicling the real-life events when 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in flooded limestone caves near Chiang Rai in July 2018, will debut Thursday, Sept. 22, our sister site Variety reports.

* Y tu mamá también stars Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna will reunite for Hulu’s Spanish-language limited series La Máquina, which “follows an aging boxer (Bernal) whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.”

* BET+ has released a trailer for The Ms. Pat Show Season 2. All 10 episodes drop Thursday, Aug. 11. Watch it here.

* HBO has released a trailer for The Princess, a documentary about the life of Princess Diana, premiering Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 pm:

* Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the dark comedy Bad Sisters, starring Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) and premiering Friday, Aug. 19:

