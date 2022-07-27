Fate: The Winx Saga Sets Season 2 Release Date on Netflix — Watch Teaser

Alfea is finally reopening its doors this fall when Fate: The Winx Saga returns for its seven-episode sophomore season on Friday, Sept. 16, TVLine has learned.

Per the new season’s official logline, “school’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling ‘disappeared’ and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.”

Making their Otherworld debuts in Season 2 are Paulina Chávez as earth fairy Flora, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind.

Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. Rounding out the cast of Season 2 are Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken and Éanna Hardwicke.

A live-action adaptation of Iginio Straffi’s animated Winx Club series, Netflix’s Fate is executive-produced by showrunner Brian Young, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a behind-the-scenes preview of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.