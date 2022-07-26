AGT's Latest Comedy Act Takes a Dark Turn as Season 17 Auditions Wind Down

Comedy is serious business on America’s Got Talent, and it doesn’t get much more serious than this.

Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), the last full night of auditions before next week’s “Road to Lives” episode, introduces viewers to Don McMillan — whose sitcom dad exterior conceals a far darker comedian within.

For example, TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of McMillan’s audition finds him breaking down misleading statistics about marriage, specifically how they all end in divorce or death. He may be playing it up for laughs, but he’s not wrong.

The question is: Could McMillan go the way of AGT comedy greats like Preacher Lawson and Taylor Williamson? It’s too soon to tell, but judging by Howie Mandel’s howls of laughter, he seems to have a shot.

Tuesday’s episode marks the eighth week of Season 17 auditions; the show took one week off from introducing new acts for a “Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” special on July 5.

Hit PLAY on the video above for TVLine's exclusive sneak peek of McMillan's audition