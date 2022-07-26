A League of Their Own: The Rockford Peaches Are Thrown a Few Curveballs in Trailer for Amazon Adaptation

Sexism, racism and infuriating dress codes are no match for the Rockford Peaches’ tenacity, as seen in a new trailer for Prime Video’s A League of Their Own series.

Adapted from the 1992 film of the same name, A League of Their Own follows the women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. Per the official logline, the series will take “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths toward the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

The full-length trailer above centers largely on Abbi Jacobson’s Carson and Chanté Adams’ Max, who are up against quite a few obstacles as they attempt to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. (Max has a wicked knuckleball, but that doesn’t seem to matter much to the white men in charge.)

But despite the casual sexism coming from those in power (“You want the game to be more exciting, shorten the skirts,” Nick Offerman’s Dove says at one point), the Peaches are still determined to put their stamp on the sport.

A League of Their Own‘s ensemble also includes D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo and Dale Dickey as Beverly. All eight episodes drop Friday, Aug. 12.

Watch the latest trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be checking out the show?