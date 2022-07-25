Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Might Not Arrive Until 2024, Rick Riordan Warns

Percy Jackson and the Olympians might not strike Disney+ until 2024, author and executive producer Rick Riordan has informed fans.

Based on Riordan’s best-selling book series, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians promises to tell the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Riordan, who penned the pilot and is among the series’ executive producers, recently returned from a stint on set, after which he shared on his blog, “We are on track with our schedule, and everything is going according to plan, though we still have a long way to go before this series is ready.” Though principal photography is nearly completed on the first two episodes, that footage marks but “raw puzzle pieces which will then need to be put together with soundtrack, special effects and editing to yield a finished product,” Riordan noted.

A self-admitted newbie to TV production, Riordan guesstimated that filming on the first season’s eight episodes won’t wrap until maybe January 2023, to be followed by “months and months” of post-production involving extensive visual effects.

“Given all this” — and making clear that these are but “my own best guesses. They are not to be taken as official word from the show, the studio or the streaming service” — “I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024,” he said. “Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc.”

TVLine has reached out to Disney+ for comment on the current timetable.

Riordan explained that he offered this update in part because he had heard that “there have been some wildly unrealistic dates floating around on social media, so I am here to moderate your expectations.” But whenever Percy Jackson lands on your screens, he believes it will be worth the wait.

“I’ve been waiting over 15 years for a proper adaptation, so I think we can wait a little longer if it means getting the quality show we will be proud of,” he wrote. And having surveyed the filming of the first episodes, “I know I’ve said this before, but wait until you see how great [the cast/characters] look on screen. This, at long last, is Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

