TVLine Items: Orville Treks to Disney+, Lower Decks Does DS9 and More

All three seasons of The Orville will be available on Disney+, starting Wednesday, Aug. 10 — six days after the Season 3 finale premieres on Hulu.

Series creator/captain Seth MacFarlane made the announcement as part of the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel; watch the video above.

The series follows the adventures of a mid-level exploratory spaceship, as its human and alien crew face the dangers of outer space 400 years in the future.

The space adventure series will also continue to stream on Hulu, releasing new episodes every Thursday.

* TBS will resume American Dad! Season 17 on Monday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c.

* Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97 animated series is on track to stream on Disney+ in Fall 2023, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3, premiering Thursday, Aug. 25. Among the crew’s host of new adventures is a visit to an iconic deep-space station.

* Fox has released a sneak peek from Krapopolis, its upcoming (2023) animated series from Dan Harmon, about a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters. The voice cast includes Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

