Mayans MC Renewed for Season 5 at FX

The ride isn’t over just yet for EZ Reyes and his Santo Padre brothers: Mayans MC has been renewed for a fifth season at FX, TVLine has learned.

The news was revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con Sunday.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” said president of Original Programming, FX Entertainment Nick Grad in a statement. “[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

Added James: “20th is my home. Dana, Karey and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy (which aired on FX from 2008 to 2014), Mayans MC centers on the Santo Padre charter of the titular biker club, namely its members Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (American Crime‘s Clayton Cardenas).

In the June 14 season finale, which averaged a “B+” from TVLine readers, EZ invoked a years-old club rule that allowed him to overthrow Santo Padre’s sitting president, Marcus Alvarez. In an especially stunning twist, EZ then named himself the charter’s new president (with Bishop as his veep) and confirmed his intention to strike up a business relationship with drug queenpin Soledad; little does EZ know, though, that an anonymous arsonist has burned down the warehouse that stored Soledad’s substantial heroin supply. (Read our full recap here.)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Mayans‘ good news. Your thoughts on the Season 5 pickup? Drop ’em below!