Chucky Season 2 Trailer: Glen/Glenda Return, as Nica Seeks Revenge — Watch

Not even the Holy are safe from Chucky‘s blade.

In the newly released trailer for Season 2 (which returns to Syfy Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c), the psychotic doll’s reign of terror is far from over.

“After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy,” reads the official description. “Meanwhile, can ‘Jevon’ make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?”

In the clip embedded above, we get our very first look at Glen and Glenda’s arrival (heads up, Seed of Chucky fans), as they knock on Tiffany’s door in search of their crazy dad. Plus, while Lexy deals with her trauma with the help of drugs (poor girl), the wheelchair-bound Nica is looking for revenge on her captor Tiffany once and for all. And as for Chucky? He’s busy killing nuns. (Pure evil, that one.)

And despite Devon Sawa’s twin brothers Logan and Lucas being knocked off last season, the actor will be back as a brand new character (yeah, just go with it), which from the clip looks to be a priest who may or may not help the kids in their continued battle against ol’ Chuck.

See what horror’s in store by pressing PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us what you think in the comments.