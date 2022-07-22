Ratings: Broadcast Audience for Latest Jan. 6 Hearing Down 21 Percent

In the latest TV ratings, ABC, as it did in early June, led the primetime Thursday coverage of the House Select Committee’s latest public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Big Casting Moves

ABC’s two-hour coverage averaged 3.6 million total viewers (per early numbers), compared to CBS’ 2.6 million and NBC’s 2.5 million.

All told, the cumulative Big 3 broadcast audience (8.6 million) is currently down 21 percent from the first public hearing, which aired in primetime on June 9.

Viewership numbers for the cable news outlets (well, at least those who participated) will trickle in later today.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Fox aired MasterChef, Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat reruns, while The CW served up repeats of Walker and The Flash (“Armageddon,” natch).

