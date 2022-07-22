RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7: Are the Right Legends Competing in the Finale?

Well, that happened. Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars revealed which queens will compete in next week’s LaLaPaRUza smackdown for the crown, including one contestant whose comeback has been predicted on social media for weeks.

Then again, “predicted” is a nice way of putting it. Without getting too deep in the mud, let’s just say that accusations of a certain R-word have been tossed out. [Insert Alyssa Edwards gif here.]

Anyway, RuPaul gagged the queens by revealing that this final maxi challenge was worth three Legendary Legend Stars, meaning that anyone — even Shea Couleé, who began the episode with but a single star — had a shot at making it to the finale.

And make it she did. Shea and Monét X Change were named the winners of the variety challenge, leaving them with four and five stars respectively, earning them both a ticket to LaLaPaRUza. Jinkx Monsoon, who ended up with four stars to her name, also secured a place in the finale.

Then came the drama: Jaida Essence Hall and Trinity the Tuck were tied with three stars apiece, and because great power comes with great responsibility, Monét was forced to choose which queen would get that coveted fourth spot. “I love Jaida,” Monét began. “We have developed a sisterhood in this competition together, but I made Drag Race herstory with this queen, and we went through a lot together, so I’m going to choose Trinity.”

So there you have it: Shea, Jinkx, Monét and Trinity will be competing in next week’s smackdown for the crown.

But don’t cry for the bottom four queens just yet. Following Shea and Monét’s lip sync battle to Kylie Minogue’s “Supernova,” Ru announced that a second smackdown will also be held between Jaida, Raja, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly to determine the Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses. And there’s a $49,000 — wait, make that an even $50,000 — prize for the winner.

Is this the Top 4 you envisioned all along, or did this final challenge shake things up more than you expected? And how do you feel about the second smackdown? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with all of your thoughts.



