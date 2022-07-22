TVLine Items: Atlanta Final Season Date, Adam Pally's New Gig and More

FX has set a date for its return to Atlanta: Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning comedy will debut its fourth and final season in September, a new teaser reveals. (That’s a quick turnaround: Season 3 just wrapped up in May.)

The teaser — which you can watch above — also includes a number of sly nods to the show’s past, with Earn, Van, Darius and Al walking through a convenience store parking lot littered with notable objects from previous seasons. We spot Teddy Perkins’ piano and ostrich egg, Earn’s uncle’s alligator, the Coconut Crunch-Os cereal, the invisible car, the annoying blogger Zan who bugged Al in Season 1 and the tree Al chopped down last season. (Did we miss anything?)

Plus, Season 4 will find Earn and company “back in their hometown,” per the official description. “But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Adam Pally (Happy Endings) has joined Arnold Schwarzenegger’s untitled spy adventure Netflix series in the recurring role of The Great Dane, a black market middleman who isn’t as goofy as he seems, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Zach Galligan, who starred as Billy Peltzer in the Gremlins films, will have a recurring guest role in HBO Max and Cartoon Network’s animated Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai series. Also, Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang have been announced as guest stars.

* The first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, The Tidal Zone, featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, will premiere in November on Nickelodeon. The program follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension.

* Paramount+’s reimagined animated series Rugrats has been renewed for a 13-episode Season 13, in addition to receiving 13 additional episodes for Season 2 (premiering in 2023). Watch a teaser:

