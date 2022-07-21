Vampire Academy Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at Peacock Series Adaptation

Who’s thirsty? The first teaser trailer for Peacock’s Vampire Academy adaptation was unveiled Thursday during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, giving fans a first look at Lissa, Rose and more characters in action.

Based on Richelle Mead’s book series of the same name, Vampire Academy tells a “story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.”

Vampire Academy stars Daniela Nieves (Snowfall) as Royal Moroi vampire Lissa Dragomir, Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose’s Dhampir Guardian Rose Hathaway, Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as by-the-books Dhampir Guardian Dimitri Belikov, Andre Dae Kim (Degrassi Next Class) as Royal Moroi vampire Christian Ozera,

The show’s ensemble cast also includes J. August Richards (Angel) as Victor Dashkov, Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Lucky Man) as Tatiana Vogel, Mia Mckenna-Bruce (Persuasion) as Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell (Nobody Girl) as Meredith Beckham, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales) as Sonya Karp and Andrew Liner (grown-ish) as Mason Ashford.

Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre of The Vampire Diaries will serve as showrunners and writers, executive-producing alongside Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn. Plec will also direct.

Vampire Academy‘s 10-episode first season premieres on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of Peacock’s Vampire Academy, then scroll down for more first-look photos of the characters in action. Once you’ve soaked it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts on this latest adaptation.

Andre Dae Kim as Christian Ozera:

Dhampir Guardians:

Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov and Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway:

Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov:

Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir and Andre Dae Kim as Christian Ozera:

Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir:

J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov: