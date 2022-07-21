The Umbrella Academy Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart, Ending Stranger Things' 4-Week Run at No. 1

The Umbrella Academy has rained on Stranger Things‘ parade, ending its fellow Netflix series run as No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

For the week of June 20, The Umbrella Academy amassed 2.45 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes, with the release of its third season. Netflix's Best Series of All Time, Ranked

Stranger Things in turn slipped to No. 2 with 2.3 billion minutes viewed across 32 episodes — though it is poised for a “bounce” next week, when Season 4B’s two XL episodes become eligible — followed by Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi (860 million minutes/six episodes), Prime Video’s The Boys (710 million minutes/22 available episodes) and Netflix’s Stateside streaming of Peaky Blinders (570 million minutes/36 total episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 20 were Netflix’s God’s Favorite Idiot, Ozark and The Lincoln Lawyer, Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Netflix’s Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet 🤷🏻‍♂️.

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were something called Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and First Kill.

