TVLine Items: The Rookie Promotion, Kennedy Center Honorees and More

The Rookie’s rookie is getting a promotion: Tru Valentino, who joined the ABC drama last season as Officer Aaron Thorsen, has been upped to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

Valentino recurred in 11 episodes last season as the newest police officer at the station.

The Rookie returns Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10/9c on ABC.

* The 45th Kennedy Center Honors, airing during the 2022-23 season on CBS, will recognize actor/filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

* Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) have joined Apple TV+’s upcoming live-action series set in Legendary’s Monsterverse (i.e. Godzilla, the Titans et al). They join previously announced stars Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

* Disney+’s Marvel collection will add the films Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan on Friday, July 22.

* Netflix’s movie adaptation of The School for Good and Evil — costarring Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and Rachel Bloom — will premiere Friday, Oct. 21.

