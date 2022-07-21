Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins Teen Wolf Offshoot Wolf Pack on Paramount+

Teen Wolf meets Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Sign us up!

Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in and executive-produce the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, an offshoot of the Teen Wolf franchise, our sister site Deadline reports. The announcement was confirmed Thursday during Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.” The series is written and executive-produced by Teen Wolf mastermind Jeff Davis.

Gellar will play arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, described as “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Previously announced cast members include Armani Jackson as Everett, Bella Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan.

SMG in recent years has been attached to two Fox projects — Sometimes I Lie (which was based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney), and the dramedy Other People’s Houses — both of which stalled, as well as the similarly scuttled Prime Video pilot, Hot Pink.

