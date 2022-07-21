RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Introduces Game-Changing Twist Ahead of the Season's Final Challenge — Watch

With only one more episode before the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, it’s still anyone’s game — and we’re not just saying that to be nice.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Friday’s episode, during which RuPaul drops a pair of jaw-dropping twists on her league of legends.

“In addition to the customary tip of $10,000, the winner of this week’s lip sync will receive a $30,000 donation to the charity of her choice, courtesy of The Palette Fund.”

And that’s not even the gag!

“Oh, and one more thing,” Ru adds. “This week’s challenge is worth three Legendary Legend Stars.”

Jinkx Monsoon is currently in the lead with four stars, followed by Jaida Essence Hall and Trinity the Tuck with three. Everyone else — Monét X Change, Raja, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly — has earned two, while Shea Couleé trails behind with but a single star to her name.

Like we said, it’s still anyone’s game. Shea, for example, would jump from dead last to tying with Jinkx for first if she were to add three more stars to her collection. Absolute madness!

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the first act of Friday’s penultimate episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which four queens do you expect to see in next week’s grand finale?