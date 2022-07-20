Tuesday Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Dips But Still Dominates Night

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s coverage of the MLB All-Star game averaged 6.2 million total viewers (and a 1.2 demo rating), per fast affiliate numbers, down just nine percent in audience from the early tally for last year’s contest, which wound up reporting a final audience of 8.3 million. 'Missing' Shows Found!

The battle between AL and NL nonetheless led Tuesday in both measures.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.9 mil/0.6) and the Dancing With Myself finale (2.3 mil/0.3) both ticked down week-to-week.

The CW’s Tom Swift (280K/0.0) rebounded from last week’s audience low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.