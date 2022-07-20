They/Them Trailer: Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston Run a Killer Conversion Camp in Blumhouse Slasher Flick

“THEY FEAR THEM” in the new trailer for They/Them, a Peacock original from prolific horror flick producers Blumhouse, premiering Friday, August 5.

Written/directed by John Logan (Skyfall) and produced by Jason Blum (Get Out) and Michael Aguilar (Penny Dreadful), the streaming movie stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler, the director of an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp.

“Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to ‘help them find a new sense of freedom,'” says the synopsis. But, “As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.”

The cast also features Carrie Preston (The Good Wife) as Owen’s wife Cora, a (creeeepy) licensed therapist in charge of the campers’ therapy sessions; Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna) as Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee; and Theo Germaine (Work in Progress) as Jordan, a transgender and non-binary camper from a religious background who has made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate if attending Whistler doesn’t “work.”

Additionally, Quei Tann (Dear White People) plays Alexandra, a transgender woman whose parents have threatened to kick her out of the house if she didn’t attend the camp; Austin Crute (Call Your Mother) is Toby, a gay camper who negotiated with his parents for a trip to New York in exchange for a week at Whistler Camp; Monique Kim (What/If) plays Veronica, a bisexual camper who wants to stop fighting who she really is; Anna Lore (Gotham Knights) is Kim, a closeted lesbian camper who puts on a perfectly crafted front for her family and friends.

Lastly, Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost) plays Stu, a jock with aspirations of a swim scholarship and joining his father’s fraternity, while Darwin Del Fabro is Gabriel, a sensitive gay camper tired of the persistent name-calling and bullying he’s endured his entire life.

Press play above and get in your early guesses as to the killer!