TVLine Items: Ryan Reynolds' Soccer Club Trailer, Mike First Look and More

Ryan Reynolds is channeling his inner Ted Lasso in a trailer for the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, in which Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world.

The duo purchased the 5th tier Red Dragons in 2020 “in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for,” per the official synopsis. “The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

The series premieres with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10/9c.

* South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, starring co-creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus and Ween, will air Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 pm on Comedy Central and be available to stream Sunday, Aug. 14 on Paramount+.

* Netflix’s CG-animated feature Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, premiering in December, has revealed its voice cast: Luke Evans (The Alienist) as Scrooge, Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Past, Trevor Dion Nicholas (the UK’s Moley) as Present, Jessie Buckley (Fargo) as Isabel Fezziwig, Johnny Flynn (Genius) as Bob Cratchit, Fra Fee (Hawkeye) as Harry Huffam, Giles Terera as Tom Jenkins, James Cosmo (His Dark Materials) as Mr. Fezziwig and Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) as Jacob Marley.

* Hulu has unveiled a trailer for Mike, its limited series starring Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson and premiering Thursday, Aug 25 (with the first of eight episodes):

* Hulu has released a trailer for This Fool, a comedy series inspired by the life of comedian Chris Estrada and executive-produced by Fred Armisen, premiering with all 10 episodes on Friday, Aug. 12: