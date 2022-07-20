Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy Crystal) child. And on Charmed, she played Phoebe’s (Alyssa Milano) boss Elise Rothman.

Additional TV credits included Makin’ It, Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Improvement, MacGyver, Family Ties, Hotel, Matt Houston, 7th Heaven, ER, Love Boat: The New Wave, Cagney & Lacey, Starsky and Hutch and The Bionic Woman. She also appeared in the circa-’70s TV movies The Gathering (and its sequel) and Deadly Game.

