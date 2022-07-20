Bridgerton Season 3 Scoop: Fresh Details on Penelope and Colin's Love Story — Plus, Who's Joining the Cast?

We have a new missive from Lady Whistledown, Bridgerton fans, and it’s full of juicy information.

Production on Season 3 of the Netflix hit is officially underway, the streamer announced on Wednesday, and along with it comes a synopsis for the new season that sheds fresh light on what’s next for Penelope and Colin after she heard him insult her last season. Penelope has given up on her crush on Colin and “decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters,” the synopsis teases. “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Colin, meanwhile, “has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger,” the synopsis continues. “But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Plus, Penelope’s estranged bestie Eloise “has found a new friend in a very unlikely place” (hmmm…), while “Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.” Jess Brownell will serve as showrunner in Season 3, taking over for series creator Chris Van Dusen, who remains an executive producer along with Shonda Rhimes.

Bridgerton has also added a trio of cast members for Season 3, and they all sound like prospective husband material for Penelope: Daniel Francis (Once Upon a Time) as the charismatic Marcus Anderson, who attracts the attention of some matriarchs “and the ire of others”; Sam Phillips (The Crown) as Lord Debling, “a genial lord with unusual interests” who will “have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season”; and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who makes up for his lack of brains “with serious good looks.”

Check out a video of the cast celebrating the start of production, and then hit the comments and tell us: What do you want to see in Season 3?