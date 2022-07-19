Ratings: Bachelorette and CBS Reruns Lead Monday, Claim to Fame Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this week drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking down from its premiere but still dominating Monday in the demo. 'Missing' Shows Found!

Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.9 mil/0.3) dipped from its week-ago debut.

CBS’ reruns of The Neighborhood and NCIS led Monday in total audience, each delivering 3.2 million viewers.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (2.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied season lows.

Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/.0.3) and Beat Shazam (1.8 mil/0.3) were both steady.

The CW’s Roswell NM (440K/0.1) was steady, whereas In the Dark (250K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs yet posted its first non-zero demo rating of the season.

