Sunday Ratings: Riverdale Audience Rises, Big Brother Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, the antepenultimate episode of The CW's Riverdale on Sunday night drew 280,000 total viewers — its second-largest audience of 2022 — while posting its third straight 0.1 demo rating.

CBS’ Big Brother (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped juuuuust a smidgen week-to-week, but still easily led Sunday in the demo, while a 60 Minutes rerun delivered the night’s biggest audience (5.6 million).

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (3.9 mil/0.5) and The Final Straw (2.5 mil/0.3) were down from their season openers, whereas $100,000 Pyramid (3 mil/0.3) held steady.

NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? (2 mil/0.2) ticked up from its supersoft season premiere.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.