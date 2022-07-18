Who'd Make Your TV All-Star Team? Build a Roster of the Best TV Doctors, Supes, Feds and Other Character Types

As Major League Baseball gets set to host its annual All-Star Game, TVLine asks: Which all-time great TV characters would fill out the roster for your own “all-star team” of doctors, cops, superheroes, funny folk and dramatic heavy hitters?

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game will be held this Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium, pitting Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Vlad and other elite American Leaguers against Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Clayton Kershaw and more of the National League’s very best.

But if you had to personally assemble a specific roster of these TV character types, choosing from the medium’s decades-long history, who all would get your vote?

1 superhero — aka your “pitcher”

1 sci-fi/supernatural character — the “catcher”

4 cops/LEOs/federal agents/spies — your infield

3 doctors/first responders/medical types — your outfield

3 sitcom characters — your “(comic) relief pitchers”

1 straight-drama character — your “designated dramatic heavy hitter”

Any 3 characters to fill out the bench

1 showrunner/writer — the team “manager”

Here are the rules, in bold so that every single person sees them and no one at all misunderstands the assignment:

To fill out and share your roster, highlight and copy the text below, then paste it in Comments and add your pick(s) for each “position,” from any TV show that ever existed. (And again: Name the CHARACTERS, not the ACTORS. But most of all, have fun! No wagering allowed.)

1 SUPERHERO:

1 SCI-FI/SUPERNATURAL CHARACTER:

4 COPS, FEDERAL AGENTS and/or SPIES:

3 DOCTORS, FIRST RESPONDERS and/or MEDICAL TYPES:

3 SITCOM CHARACTERS:

1 STRAIGHT-DRAMA CHARACTER:

Any 3 MISC. CHARACTERS, to fill out the bench:

1 SHOWRUNNER: