Desus & Mero Not Returning at Showtime After Hosts Split Up to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'

Showtime’s late-night series Desus & Mero is not coming back for Season 5.

A Showtime spokesperson tells TVLine that hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.” The show aired its final episode on Thursday, June 23.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” the statement continues. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

In recent weeks, fans grew concerned over the show’s future after cryptic posts from both Desus and Mero suggested that their long-running podcast “The Bodega Boys” had come to an abrupt end.

In response to a Reddit user who asked about the status of their podcast, Mero wrote, “Nah, it’s a wrap, Brody. Somebody mentioned dude tweeting that from some country at like 3 a.m. I toured w/ dude for years. He was fubar and in his bag. Podcast done. Enjoy the back catalog, my pals.”

On June 15, Desus seemingly confirmed that the podcast had ended, tweeting, “Bodegahive, you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all.” He again addressed rumors on July 15, tweeting, “The hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait.”

