RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Returns to VH1 for Totally Revamped Second Season — Watch Trailer

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is getting a makeover.

Following a two-year absence, the Drag Race offshoot returns to VH1 on Friday, Aug. 12 (8/7c) to beat more famous mugs — but it’s not quite the competition you remember.

As you’ll see in the trailer above, the nine celebrity contestants will now perform in front of a live studio audience. They will also (attempt to) keep their identities concealed until they’re eliminated. Think of it as the drag version of The Masked Singer, just replace the singing with lip syncing and the masks with, well, “masks.”

The nine celebrity contestants will once again compete for charity. Whomsoever is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” will earn $100,000 for their organization of choice.

The celebrity contestants will once again be mentored by a team of “Queen Supremes”: Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change. They’ll be joined by a series of rotating guest queens, including Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki.

As always, RuPaul will host the competition, joined by longtime judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at the new Secret Celebrity Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Can you already I.D. any of these stars?