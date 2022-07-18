Prime Video Interface Gets Complete Redesign — See What’s New

At long last, Prime Video has received a much-needed redesign. New on Streaming

Beginning Monday and rolling out worldwide this summer, Amazon Prime members will discover a completely overhauled user experience via connected living room devices (i.e., Apple TV, Fire TV) as well as the Android app, with changes on iOS and Web “to follow.”

Amazon hopes the new UI, which consists of several major upgrades, will “make it easier for customers to find the content they love,” beginning with a simplified navigation menu. The vertical sidebar, which should look familiar to anyone with a Netflix, Disney+ or HBO Max subscription, consists of six primary pages: Find, Home, Store, Live TV, Free with Ads and My Stuff. The Find page promises a simplified search experience gives you the option to “search for a specific title,” “explore different genres and collections,” or “filter results by genre or 4K UHD.”

In addition, new sub-navigation options will allow users to browse by content or offer type: On the Home page — which now boasts a proper “Continuing Watching” row and a Top 10 carousel — customers can toggle between Movies, TV Shows and Sports. Sports will open to a new landing page that Amazon describes as “a cinematic experience with dedicated carousels to showcase the leagues and teams of interest to you.” (This particular upgrade was imperative ahead of the arrival of Thursday Night Football.)

The Store page, meanwhile, distinguishes between Channels (aka subscriptions to third-party streamers, such as AMC+, Paramount+ and Starz) and “Rent or Buy” (i.e., titles available for an additional cost).

Are you impressed with Prime Video's redesign?