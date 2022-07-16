Legends of Tomorrow: Astra and Zari Teach Behrad to 'Do the (Psycho) Robot' in Deleted Final-Season Scene

Behrad posing as his psychopathic “robo-clone” required a bit of rehearsal, as revealed in this deleted scene from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s seventh and final season.

In the clip above — from Season 7’s 11th episode, “Rage Against the Machines” — Behrad (played by Shayan Sobhian) is getting ready to impersonate his robot clone and board the Waverider, with the intention of luring the other robo-clones into entering the mansion.

But was Behrad able to instantly master the ‘tude and strut of his evil lookalike? Press play above to watch Astra (Olivia Swann), Zari (Tala Ashe) and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) offer some vital pointers!

This deleted scene is among the extras from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season, available on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday, July 19. Both the Blu-ray and DVD sets feature all 13 episodes from what turned out to be Legends‘ farewell run, plus this deleted scene and others, a gag reel, and the featurette “Captain at the Helm: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 100th Episode.”

In the time-traveling Arrowverse series’ final run, the Legends found themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, after the Waverider got blown up by a second Waverider. Their only means to get home (and get payback on their mysterious new enemy) was to journey across the country to find Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan in a new role), an early pioneer of time travel. It was ultimately discovered that Season 6 adversary Bishop was behind the duplicate Waverider and a small army of robotic Legends clones, hence Behrad’s “undercover” mission above!

