The Boys' R-Rated College-Set Spinoff Gets Title — Watch Announcement

The Boys‘ college-set spinoff will be all about Gen V, as in the newly unveiled title for the upcoming live-action Prime Video series.

A bevy of cast members tout the tile and more, in the video below.

Now in production and set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

“It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys,” the synopsis adds.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Brazil’s Invisible City).

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Marvel’s Agent Carter‘s Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and will executive-producer alongside The Boys boss Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously said in a statement. “It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it.”

