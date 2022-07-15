Ratings: Big Brother, Press Your Luck Lead Thursday; Generation Gap Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother with Season 24’s first Thursday outing delivered 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, easily leading a quiet night in the demo. (Read recap.) Inside Line: Scoop on Evil, All Rise and More!

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its season opener and commanded Thursday’s largest audience. The Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap (3.5 mil/0.4) dipped a bit in Week 2, while The Fatal Flaw: The True Crime Show Guaranteed to Put You to Sleep (2 mil/0.2) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.