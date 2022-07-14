Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Galadriel Debates Elrond in New Trailer: 'You Have Not Seen What I've Seen'

If we’ve gleaned anything from the newest The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, which dropped on Thursday, it’s that you should probably listen to Galadriel instead of insisting that she pack it up and retire. LOTR: Rings of Power: Everything We Know

“The enemy is still out there. The question is, where?” she says to Elrond in the above sneak peek. When the ruler of Rivendell assures her that the threat is gone so she should stop fighting, Galadriel pushes back.

“You have not seen what I have seen,” she warns. To her point, Elrond — bless his heart — probably isn’t aware of the horrifying vision of bodies floating in the red-hued sky, illuminated by the coursing flames of a fiery tower. Our girl has seen some things, and she has every right to be worried.

The preview also offers up a sneak peek at several of Aragorn’s Númenorean ancestors, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), the man who would eventually cut Sauron’s master ring from his hand before claiming it for himself; Elendil (Lloyd Owen), a great warrior and co-founder of the human kingdoms Arnor and Gondor; Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), the last king of Númenor; and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who was supposed to rule but was usurped by her cousin Pharazôn.

Additional Middle-earth inhabitants featured in the trailer include Galadriel’s mysterious companion Halbrand; Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur); the wood elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova); and the High King Gil-Galad, who’s also concerned about a rising evil.

“Darkness will march over the face of the earth,” he notes. “It will be the end, not just of our people, but all peoples.”

