Criminal Minds Revival's Central Storyline Revealed as Team Faces Their 'Greatest Threat Yet'

The Criminal Minds team will face a worst-case scenario when they emerge from “retirement” on Paramount+.

According to the streamer, the upcoming revival — which TVLine reported Wednesday has received a 10-episode series order — will find the team battling “their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.”

When the quasi-16th season begins, that network has gone “operational” and the team “must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

The team in question includes veteran cast members Joe Mantegna (David), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope), Aisha Tyler (Tara), Adam Rodriguez (Luke) and Paget Brewster (Emily). As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be reprising their roles as Spencer and Matt, respectively.

Longtime Criminal Minds showrunner/EP Erica Messer will be back to oversee the revival, with Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour returning as writers/executive producers.

In officially confirming Criminal Minds‘ comeback on Thursday, Paramount+ president Nicole Clemens said in a statement, “For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime — thrillingly. The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences.”

Production is slated to begin next month. Paramount+ has not revealed when the new episodes will be released.