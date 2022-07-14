TVLine Items: Chucky Sets Season 2 Premiere, Archer Return Date and More

Chucky will be out for revenge when the horror series returns to Syfy and USA Network this fall. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c, EW.com reports. The season opener will be followed by the series debut of Reginald the Vampire (at 10 pm), an adaptation of Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series starring Spider-Man‘s Jacob Batalan in the title role.

As for Chucky, new episodes will find the killer doll determined to exact revenge on Jake, Devon, Lexy and Tiffany after they successfully foiled his plans to invade children’s hospitals across the country.

* Archer will return for its 13th season on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10/9c on FXX.

* Prime Video has ordered Season 2 of Canadian original The Lake, starring Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black) and Julia Stiles (Dexter), our sister site Deadline reports. The renewal comes less than a month after the release of Season 1 (which dropped June 17).

* Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s Gutsy — an eight-part docuseries featuring intimate conversations with trailblazing women, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson — will premiere Friday, Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.

* The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 on CBS. Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 15.

