Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick.

Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins).

Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet.

Joining Michael on his new journey — some more willingly than others — are Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. Guest stars include Andre de Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amber, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau and Peter Porte.

Created and executive-produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family, Frasier), Uncoupled‘s first season drops on Friday, July 29 with eight half-hour episodes. Additional executive producers include Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris) and Harris.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended first look at Uncoupled, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.