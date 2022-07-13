Tuesday Ratings: Holey Moley Flat With Finale, Tom Swift Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Holey Moley closed out Season 4 with 2.2 million viewers (its second-smallest audience of the season) and a sixth straight 0.4 demo rating. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall '22?

Continuing ABC’s night, The Chase (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped week-to-week, while Who Do You Believe? was steady with its finale.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated Tuesday on all counts with 6.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Lead-out Dancing With Myself (2.3 mil/0.4) ticked up.

Over on The CW, the already-cancelled Tom Swift dipped to its smallest audience to date (250K) while putting up another 0.0 demo rating.

