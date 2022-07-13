Jeff Goldblum Replaces Hugh Grant as Zeus in Netflix's Greek Mythology Riff

Jeff Goldblum will play the almighty Zeus in Netflix’s KAOS, now that scheduling issues have forced Hugh Grant (The Undoing) to part ways with the darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from The End of The F***ing World‘s Charlie Covell.

Our sister site Deadline first reported on the recasting.

“Nothing is sacred in Covell’s bold reinvention of Greek myths (think tracksuits not togas),” reads the official synopsis for KAOS, “except the treachery and arrogance of a bunch of inconstant gods and their cosmic machinations.”

The Netflix series’ take on Zeus has been described as “seemingly all-powerful” yet “desperately insecure,” especially as he comes to fear that his status as King of the Gods is in jeopardy.

As previously announced, David Thewlis (The Sandman) will play Zeus’ brother Hades; Janet McTeer (Ozark) will play Hera, Queen of the Gods; and Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead) will play Poseidon, God of the Sea.

The Olympic-sized cast also includes Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven) as Zeus’ rebellious son Dionysus, Rakie Ayola (Alex Rider) and Stanley Townsend (Galavant) in undisclosed roles, Billie Piper (Doctor Who) in a cameo, and Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son), Killian Scott (Ripper Street), Misia Butler (Kiss Me First) and Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) as disparate mortals who are “cosmically connected” to Zeus’ possible downfall.

What do you think about Jurassic Park‘s Malcolm aka Thor’s Grandmaster of Sakaar reigning as Zeus instead of Grant?