Bluey Season 3, Part 1 Gets Disney+ Release Date

New episodes of the increasingly popular children's show Bluey will soon make their Stateside debut.

Disney+ on Wednesday announced that Season 3 of the Australian animated series will be split in two parts, with the first 25, seven-minute episodes set for release on Wednesday, Aug. 10. (These episodes will also air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year.)

The second half of Season 3 will arrive at a later, TBD date.

“Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we’re delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family,” BBC Studios’ Director of Children’s Content Partnerships Henrietta Hurford-Jones said in a statement. “We’re so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide.”

Added executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson:”We’ve been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we’re so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world.”

For the uninitiated: Bluey follows the titular, 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, “who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways,” according to the official logline, often “bringing her family – including younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli – as well as friends and community into her world of fun and discovery.”

Per Disney+, Season 3’s episodes “include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom. Season 3 will also feature original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel, among others.”

