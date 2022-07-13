American Horror Stories: Bella Thorne, Alicia Silverstone and More Join Cast of Season 2 — Watch Terrifying Trailer

American Horror Stories has released the official trailer for its upcoming second season, one that brings several big names — including some Horror Story fan favorites — into the fold for more scares.

Let’s start with the actors coming back: Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare and Gabourey Sidibe — all of whom have either appeared in episode of American Horror Stories or their own seasons of American Horror Story, or in some cases both — will be back for more scares this season.

As for the newcomers, well, it almost doesn’t seem fair to call them that. Making their debut in the AHS universe this season are Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne and Quvenzhané Wallis.

A spinoff of FX’s American Horror Story, this anthology series tells a different story in every episode, some of which connect to previous seasons of AHS. The first collection of Stories, which aired in summer 2021, took us back to the infamous Murder House. In addition to meeting new characters like the Rubberwoman, we also reunited with several familiar faces, including Dylan McDermott’s Dr. Ben Harmon.

The series is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at American Horror Stories‘ second season — which premieres July 21 on Hulu — then drop a comment with your hopes below.