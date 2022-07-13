TVLine Items: 'Han Solo' Joins Marvel Series, Lower Decks' Return and More

Alden Ehrenreich is joining the ever-growing Star Wars/Marvel club.

Best known for filling the title role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ehrenreich is set to play a key character in Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series Ironheart, our sister site Deadline reports. Star Wars TV Status Report: Lando and Others

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a character who will be introduced in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and invents the most advanced supersuit since Iron Man. No details about Ehrenreich’s character are available, however, and Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

* Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere Thursday, Aug. 25 on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly.

* Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Ferrari, inspired by Luca Dal Monte’s Ferrari Rex biography of race car driver and visionary Enzo Ferrari. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will pen the series.

* Best in Dough, a pizza-baking competition hosted by Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams and chef Daniele Uditi, will premiere Monday, Sept. 19 on Hulu.

* Diane Lane (most recently of Y: The Last Man) has been cast opposite Jeff Daniels in David E. Kelley’s A Man in Full, a Netflix limited series based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, Variety reports.

* Netflix has released the trailer for 13: The Musical, an adaptation of Jason Robert Brown’s 2008 Broadway production, which will stream on Friday, Aug. 12. Watch:

* FX has released a pair of images from its six-part Charles Dickens adaptation Great Expectations (premiere date TBA), featuring Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella: